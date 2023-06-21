Abu Dhabi: Nafis today announced the opening of registration to join the second batch of the National Healthcare Programme, which aims to attract 2,000 UAE nationals in 2023, to ultimately enable 10,000 nationals to occupy healthcare jobs by 2026.

Nafis, or the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, aims to develop the capabilities of the national workforce.

Primarily targeting high school graduates, the programme will offer students scholarships, monthly incentives and job opportunities after graduation if the required conditions have been fulfilled. This comes as part of the efforts to encourage and increase the participation of nationals in all priority sectors of the economy, and especially the healthcare sector. The number of Emiratis who joined the programme’s first batch last year reached 1,417 students.

Two orientations

The programme provides two study orientations, the first is a bachelor’s programme in several specialisations including nursing, midwifery, pharmacology, medical laboratory sciences, medical imaging, physiotherapy, emergency medicine, anaesthesiology.

The second orientation includes specialised healthcare programmes for supporting roles, offering diplomas for professions such as Health Assistant, Nursing Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Laboratory Technician, Radiographer, Physiotherapist, Dental Assistant, and a diploma in Emergency Medicine Services.

Places of study

The programme is available at seven academic institutions across the UAE: the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, University of Fujairah, University of Sharjah, University of Ajman, the Gulf Medical University, and the Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University.

UAE nationals can register for the programme through Nafis’ website, or by selecting the desired academic institution by tabbing the link in Nafis’ bio on social media. The deadline to register for the programme is mid-August.

Requirements

Approval to join the programme is subject to the conditions and requirements specified by the academic institutions, including age, passing the tests and interviews, and agreeing to work in a medical facility within the UAE after graduation.

Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), said: “The UAE’s wise leadership places great emphasis on the healthcare sector, recognising it as one of the most vital and priority sectors, owing to its role in both ensuring a healthy society in one hand, and establishing the UAE’s position as a global hub for medical tourism and leading medical services on the other hand.”

She encouraged graduates and jobseekers to benefit from the opportunities provided by the programme to Emiratis who are looking to work within the healthcare sector’s various fields and specialties, also commending the efforts of the programme’s partners.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “The initiative provides top-notch academic training to qualify UAE nationals to join private healthcare facilities, in line with the directives of our wise leadership to advance the healthcare sector and increase UAE nationals’ contribution to this vital sector.”