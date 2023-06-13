Abu Dhabi: A new job contract called a “student citizen employment contract” has been introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).
The document is an employment contract between the employer and an Emriati student enrolled in one of the Nafis-supported and approved programmes within the ministry’s designated set of specialised professions and job categories.
According to the Ministry’s Decision No.240 of 2023, it is permissible to hire an Emirati student under the newly-introduced contract, which is developed within one of Nafis programmes in the ministry’s designated specialised professions and job categories, provided that the contracted student will work for the employer at least for the period specified in the decision.
Emiratisation rate
Under article No.3 of the Decision, the Emirati student hired in an establishment under the student citizen employment contract shall be counted among the Emiratisation rates required from the firm in compliance with the Cabinet Resolution. However, it is not permissible to combine Nafis benefits for Emiratis working in the private sector and the bonus given to the Emirati student enrolled in a Nafis-supported programme.
Firms that enter into student citizen employment contracts are required to grant the citizen a work permit in the form stipulated in the ministry’s system.
The occupation mentioned in the employment contract must be the same as the specialisation of the contracted Emirati student. The establishments should pay the monthly wage specified in the employment contract, provided that it is not less than Dh4,000 to be paid through the Wages Protection System. The studying citizen must be registered in one of the approved pension funds in the country.