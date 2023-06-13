Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced extending the deadline for achieving semi-annual Emiratisation targets in the private sector.
Originally set for June 30, the new deadline is now July 7. The extension takes into account the holiday period of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, ensuring companies have ample time to meet their objectives.
However, MOHRE clarified that financial penalties will be imposed on companies that fail to comply with the Emiratisation targets beginning July 8. The ministry emphasized the importance of commitment to these national objectives and encouraged companies to take this additional time to evaluate and adjust their recruitment strategies accordingly.
A penalty of Dh42,000 will be applicable for every Emirati not hired within targeted companies, at a rate of Dh7,000 per month for 2023, in line with the Cabinet Decision. The fines will increase by Dh1,000 yearly until 2026.
What are the Emiratisation targets?
Private sector companies with 50 employees or more are required to increase the number of their Emirati employees in skilled jobs by 1 per cent every six months and ultimately achieve a two per cent Emiratisation rate by the end of 2023. This is part of the of the initiatives and programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).
Targeted companies are expected to achieve a 10 per cent Emiratisation rate by the end of 2026.
What is considered a circumvention of the targets?
The Ministry explained that circumvention of Emiratisation targets, which includes reducing the number of employees or modifying their classification, will be considered a violation.