Abu Dhabi: Employers and employees are required to ensure that their information and data are regularly updated with the UAE General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), including details about employment status, salary, and other relevant information.
This condition — regular updates with the GPSSA of the information and data for both the employer and the employee — is a necessary prerequisite for the UAE government to bear 2.5 per month of the contribution amount for private sector Emirati employees as part of the “Nafis” programme, according to the authority.
What the government covers
The government covers the contribution account salary difference for insured Emiratis employed in the private sector in accordance to the value of the salary and study certificate on behalf of the entity during the first five years of their employment.
Electronic records
In order for this to be achieved successfully, the entity and the employee’s data need to be up-to-date on GPSSA’s electronic records, since the information is linked to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the authority stated.
Contribution rates
The contribution rate due from insured Emiratis employed in both government and private sectors is 20 per cent — out of which the insured individual bears 5 per cent, while the entity pays 15 per cent, out of which 2.5 per cent is paid as support by the UAE government for Emirati employees working in the private sector.
The result: the private sector entity only pays 12.5 per cent.
The authority noted that an insured’s age at the time of appointment should not be less than 18 years and not exceed 60.
Additionally, the insured individual must be medically fit to work with proof of a medical report from a medical authority approved by the GPSSA.
All the provisions related to the law regarding the registration process apply to individuals who obtain the UAE nationality at any time.
Cooperation
Taking advantage of the “Nafis” programme requires full cooperation from both registered entities and insured Emiratis who need to ensure that monthly contributions are paid in a timely manner, i.e. contributions must be paid to the GPSSA from the beginning of the month and may be extended to the 15th day of that same month.
Penalty for late or missing contributions
Late or missing contributions result in the entity paying an additional amount of 0.1% of the payable contributions per delayed day, without the need to send a warning or notice.
Employers whose main headquarters are located in the rest of the emirates are subject to the provisions of the law, including their branches in other emirates.
Additionally, free zones and entities operating in the field of tourism and hospitality who employ Emiratis are subject to the provisions of the law, given that they verify their legal position and register their employees with the GPSSA as per above-mentioned regulations.
Entities who do not employ Emiratis are not required to register with the GPSSA.