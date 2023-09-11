Federal Law No. 7 of 1999

All Emiratis employed in federal, government and private sectors in various emirates across the UAE are covered by the provisions of the Federal Law no. 7 of the year 1999 on Pension and Social Security and its amendments, with exception to employees working in government of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as those employed in the private sector in Abu Dhabi.



Employers whose main headquarters are located in the rest of the emirates are subject to the provisions of the law, including their branches in other emirates.



Additionally, free zones and entities operating in the field of tourism and hospitality who employ Emiratis are subject to the provisions of the law, given that they verify their legal position and register their employees with the GPSSA as per above-mentioned regulations.



Entities who do not employ Emiratis are not required to register with the GPSSA.