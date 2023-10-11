Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has joined forces with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) to introduce training initiatives as part of ‘The Industrialist Programme’, designed to empower Emiratis with skills to drive key industries forward.

Aligned with the National In-Country Value (ICV) scheme, this collaborative effort seeks to prepare Emirati talent for success in the industrial and advanced technology sectors, thereby fostering employment prospects.

MoIAT, in conjunction with Nafis, industrial firms, and specialised training centers, has introduced these training programmes, each catering to crucial manufacturing domains, such as oil and gas, safety and security, food and beverages (F&B), as well as the iron and paper industries.

Furthermore, the Ministry intends to partner with key industrial stakeholders, including institutions and training cent=res, to broaden and diversify these trainings, consequently amplifying employment opportunities for the national workfor

Vocational education

MoIAT collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) and Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT) to provide programmes that equip students with practical skills to meet the evolving needs of the job market.

The Ministry also works with training centres and industrial companies to provide practical and vocational programmes. Partners include NAFFCO for safety and security, Baker Hughes for oil and gas, Union Paper Mills for iron and paper, in addition to other entities in the F&B domain.

The announcement took place at the Ministry’s Manufacturing & Industrialisation Strategic Conference, as part of the Ministry’s participation in ADIPEC 2023.

During the exhibition, the Ministry invited national cadres to participate in the training programmes via Nafis’ digital platform. A dedicated section for future industrial jobs was created on the website, enabling Emirati citizens to register for the training programs, which will prepare them for employment opportunities in various sectors.

UAE Industrialist Programme

The Industrialist Programme, launched in March 2023, offers 500 training and job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector, focusing on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and automation.

ADVETI, a partner in the programme, emphasises the pivotal role of motivating career opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector.

CERT CEO Mohammed Gheyath underscores the key role of education and training to prepare youth for the evolving job market.

3-day recruitment event

A three-day open recruitment event will take place starting October 24, bringing together manufacturers and job seekers to explore training opportunities within the industrial sector.

The programme combines theoretical and practical training, with the aim of aligning learning outcomes with the demands of the job market. It equips trainees with the necessary skills to achieve professional and career excellence. Image Credit: Supplied

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, participated in a panel discussion on empowering Emirati talent in the industrial sector.

Al Suwaidi said: “The UAE, under the directives of its leadership, empowers citizens through education, training and employment opportunities. The industry and advanced technology sectors attract talent, forming a key part of the UAE’s vision and prospects for economic growth and adaptability to innovation.”

He stressed the critical role of youth in the industrial and technological sectors, outlining the objectives of the Industrialist Programme, launched in collaboration with different entities, companies and manufacturers to upskill Emiratis.

The Industrialist Programme was launched by MoIAT in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and Nafis in March 2023. The programme provides 500 training and job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector and contributes to the UAE’s vision by empowering local talent and enhancing their leadership in industries of the future.

What is Nafis? Nafis is a programme that seeks to provide Emiratis with an encouraging environment through access to opportunities for professional development.



Nafis has identified clear objectives including:



• Fostering public-private partnerships

• Enhancing/upskilling Emirati professionals

• Equality in Employment

• Improving Employment Opportunities and

• Empowering Through Support.

It aligns with the evolving needs of the sector, particularly Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation.

ADVETI, MoIAT’s partner for the launch, is an educational institution providing training programmes across different fields, with a focus on equipping students with key practical skills to meet the evolving demands of the job market. At the institution, students are encouraged to develop their abilities, skills, and achievements to become successful leaders in a rapidly changing world.

Collaboration

Dr. Abdulrahman Jassim Al Hammadi, Managing Director at ADVETI, stressed the importance of creating motivating career opportunities for nationals in the industrial sector.

“This is critical for students’ professional development and integration into the job market," he said. "The institute focuses on close collaboration with various entities to provide job opportunities, in addition to creating an educational environment characterised by practical application and alignment with industry needs."

"This vision is strengthened through the continued development and improvement of vocational education and training, with a focus on equipping students with the necessary skills to effectively contribute to the UAE’s sustainable development and global position."

Mohammed Gheyath, the CEO of the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT), emphasised the importance of this strategic collaboration, which aligns with CERT’s commitment to actively contribute to equipping the labour market with skilled nationals.

He said: “Investing in special education and training has become a necessity. We have a duty to empower youth to face challenges in the current and future job market.”

Empowerment

He reiterated CERT’s ongoing commitment to empowering national cadres by providing innovative and advanced training programmes tailored to the needs of the modern industrial sector.

The MoIAT-CERT collaboration encompasses a guided programme with 120 hours of training, divided into two phases. The first phase covers emerging technologies and technical skills in operations management, total quality management, health, safety, environment, and supply chains.

The second phase includes on-the-job training and workplace skills’ development.