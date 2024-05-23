Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) have partnered with Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) and Al Ghurair Investment to train Emiratis for job market.

The partnership aims to enhance integration and cooperation among the three entities to train and upskill Emirati talent to meet labour market requirements. It is set to provide internationally recognised professional certificates to approximately 1,500 HCT students every year, enabling them to join various economic sectors, while also creating hundreds of job opportunities and apprenticeships for UAE citizens in the private sector.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation were present at the event.

The partnership was attended by Ayesha Belharfia, Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs of MoHRE; Dr Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology; Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, and Surhead Chaudhry, Executive Vice President of Organisational Development and Talent, People & Culture, on behalf of the Al Ghurair Investment, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Dubai.

Creating jobs

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar said: “This collaboration ushers in a new phase of strengthening cooperation between government and private sectors, reflecting in creating job and training opportunities for UAE nationals in the labour market, which is witnessing rapid growth and providing more diverse job opportunities to keep pace with the developments in various economic sectors in the country, and in line with the directives of our wise leadership.”

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Ministry and HCT, which aligns with our strategy to support Emiratisation in the private sector through employment and training of UAE nationals. We firmly believe in the private sector’s prioritisation of investing in national human capital as part of the UAE Government’s vision.”

Ayesha Belharfia, Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs at MoHRE, commented: “The agreement supports the Ministry’s efforts and strategy of empowering the Emirati workforce in the labour market. It also confirms the consolidation of the partnership and responsibility approach of various entities to ensure the success of the government’s directives and priorities in achieving in the effective inclusion of nationals in economic development, preparing them to lead the new and ambitious economic phase of the country. This objective is achieved by empowering them with the knowledge and skills that ensure their active participation.”

Professional capabilties

Dr Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology, said: “Signing the agreement reflects our firm belief in our responsibility and role of enhancing the professional capabilities and competencies of future generations in alignment with important scientific enablers. HCT has adopted a new strategy, which is to strengthen its applied and professional programs to keep pace with the needs of the economic sectors in the country, by bringing about radical changes in its educational model to become of greater reliance on partnership with the business sector in the country when it comes to managing applied and professional programmes.”

According to the agreement, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will provide support to activate the Nomu programme provided by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. The programs aims to equip Emirati youth with the knowledge, skills, experience, and tools necessary to succeed in the knowledge-based digital economy — and add the Foundation’s programs on the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council’s Nafis platform.

MOHRE support

MOHRE will provide full support to various stakeholders in activating joint projects within the framework of the agreed training programs, including vocational training certificates, international training certificates in various sectors, and English and mathematics upskilling certificates. Added to this is providing support in the marketing campaigns for training programs, candidate selection process, and providing the necessary data and information about them.

The HCT will secure a place on campus for activities related to the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation throughout the partnership and will support the successful registration and completion of programs supported by the Foundation and provided to HCT students. The programmes include integrating Nomu programmes, allocating time and space for students to complete their programs, and providing all possible support.

Job opportunities

As a first phase, Al Ghurair Investment will provide around 50 apprenticeship opportunities annually for bachelor and diploma students at the Higher College of Technology in various market-driven sectors. Besides, 35 job opportunities will be created annually within its group of companies for job seekers registered in the database of MoHRE.

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, and in partnership with internationally recognised programme providers, will provide 1,000 to 1,500 opportunities annually for bachelor and diploma students at the Higher Colleges of Technology to obtain professional certificates. This will be in line with the needs of the labour market. The programmes also include English and mathematics upskilling programs, in addition to 300 job opportunities annually for job seekers registered in the Ministry’s data.

Mentorship