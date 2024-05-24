Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has introduced a digital sign language interpreter powered by AI, available 24/7 on their website, to assist People of Determination with hearing disabilities.

Dewa also offers the ‘Ash’ir’ service, a live video chat where hearing-impaired customers can communicate with Customer Care Centre staff via sign language, accessible 24/7 on Dewa’s Smart App for both iOS and Android.

These initiatives highlight DEWA’s dedication to providing inclusive services for People of Determination, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa),

This aligns with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aiming to ensure empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families.

Additionally, Dewa supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which seeks to make Dubai accessible to all.

AI-powered digital sign language

Dewa has completed all strategic indicators in the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination.

Moreover, the number of Dewa employees trained in sign language has reached 770, with 22 holding a diploma in sign language.

The latest achievements

In 2023, for the fourth consecutive year, Dewa completed all strategic indicators in the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination.

These encompass the happiness of Employees of Determination (EOD) and the happiness of their families about the safe and inclusive work environment at Dewa, as well as equal job opportunities.

This reflects Dewa’s efforts to enhance its accessible, inclusive, and flexible environment. The happiness of EOD reached 100 per cent, while the happiness of their families reached 97.21 per cent.

The percentage of community happiness about Dewa’s support for People of Determination (POD) reached 94.27 per cent, while the happiness rate of Customers of Determination with Dewa’s services reached 97.48 per cent. Best

Best People-of-Determination-Friendly Government Entity

Dewa won the Best People-of-Determination-Friendly Government Entity award at the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) 2024.

Dewa also received the Golden Certificate “Accessible UNI” from Dubai Municipality, for the 10 Dewa buildings that have been evaluated so far.

Innovative services, technologies

Dewa has made exceptional achievements in compliance with government standards related to accessibility of People of Determination (POD) to its website and smart app.

Dewa’s smart app scored 10/10 for the fourth consecutive year, and its website scored 100 per cent for the third consecutive year, according to the 2023 POD Accessibility Evaluation Report by Digital Dubai Authority.

Empowering employees of determination

All of Dewa’s Employees of Determination received all their training needs, and 100 per cent of the facilitations required for their actual needs in the work environment were met.

100 per cent of DEWA’s inclusive human resources policies and procedures were reviewed and updated in line with local and international best practices.

DEWA worked to fulfil government requirements in inclusive education at Dewa Academy, including appointing a Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO) and qualifying and licensing workers in this field.

Working with partners

Dewa has contributed to training several of its subsidiaries’ employees in dealing with People of Determination, in addition to organising awareness workshops for suppliers to motivate them in including and empowering People of Determination.