Sharjah: Preventing cybercrime starts with following safety measures on the internet. Due to the alarming rise in online crimes in recent years, Sharjah Police recently launched an awareness campaign to protect the public — particularly children and teenagers — from falling prey to online fraud, Major Mohsen Ahmad, Director of the Cybercrime Department at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News.

Major Ahmad has called upon the higher authorities to establish a body that can regulate and control harmful apps and video games.

Sharjah Police have registered several cases of blackmailing people through online games. Police have rescued children as young as five and seven years old from extortion rackets, after strangers took advantage of in-game chat rooms to exploit children. Some children also develop aggressive traits because of playing violent video games. Police have recorded a number of cases of suicide or attempted suicide because of playing dangerous video games. A total of 269 cases of cybercrime were recorded in Sharjah in 2020. As many as 210 hacked social media accounts were recovered by the Cybercrime Branch in 2020, with 125 accused persons referred to Public Prosecution.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Major Ahmad explained how to protect children as well as young adults from falling prey to cybercriminals.

GULF NEWS: What type of activities are monitored by Sharjah Police’s Cybercrime Branch and how are the crimes dealt with?

MAJOR MOHSEN AHMAD: All types of electronic crimes are dealt with by the Cybercrime Branch. The monitoring is not only limited to within the emirate, but also beyond it because cybercrimes now constitute the largest type of crimes prevalent at the global level. Sharjah Police deal with these crimes in a professional and proactive manner through electronic patrol and surveillance. Anyone found violating the UAE Cybercrime Law is dealt with in accordance with the law for Combating Cybercrime (Law No 5, of 2012). Sharjah Police’s online patrols operate round the clock to prevent unlawful activities in cyberspace and arrest anyone who is found misusing the internet or social media platforms by way of blackmailing victims. On an average, 30 accounts that appear to be suspicious and six accounts related to cyberblackmailing are closed on a daily basis — either directly by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or with the help of telecommunications regulatory authorities.

Usually, what are the motives behind such crimes?

There are many forms of cybercrimes, including identity theft, account hacking, e-mail threats, impersonations, transmitting malicious software with the aim of tampering with devices or programmes owned by companies, banks, governments, hacking of websites of government institutions. The motives behind committing such crimes are many, but primarily financial. Some people commit such crimes with the intention of exacting revenge or merely as a matter of curiosity or to earn fame.

Statistics show that the demand for online games has increased dramatically, especially in recent years. Image Credit: Unsplash

Is there any relationship between online crimes and online gaming?

Statistics show that the demand for online games has increased dramatically, especially in recent years. This, apart from corrupting children’s minds, has killed their innocence and forced them to get detached from the real world around them. These games are being used to promote wrong behaviour and even spread extremist ideas. For instance, there is an electronic game that requires the players to access their microphones and as many as 60 people can participate in it simultaneously. This allows adults to lure young people into making indecent statements or indulge in inappropriate acts, which are video recorded and then the clips are used to exploit children. Then there’s a war game involving two teams, where the teams keep cursing and bullying each other. These and several other games keep promoting inappropriate behaviour and practises that are against social and cultural norms.

What is the role of parents in protecting their children from such harmful online activities?

Family plays a key role in protecting children from harmful electronic games. Parents should warn children not to share any personal information, photos or videos on social media and avoid interacting with strangers online. It is very important to monitor and evaluate the games that children play online or electronically. This can be done in the following ways:

1. Establish a time limit for children to play online games. Make sure an adult family member is monitoring them while they play games online.

2. Decide on the family member/members who will be monitoring the online activities of children and teenagers in the family.

3. Make sure to buy games for children that are age appropriate.

4. Try to develop a close bond/relationship with children and teenagers in the family by helping them solve their problems. Seek help from specialists of the Cybercrime Branch of Sharjah Police, if required. Sharjah Police General Command is always ready to answer your inquiries and address your complaints.

Parents should be aware of the games their children are participating in. It is very important to make children aware of the dangers of cyberblackmail, electronic extortion and other forms of cybercrimes. Sharjah Police have urged residents to report all cases of cyberblackmail and have assured that such cases are handled with full confidentiality. Don’t be a victim, report any threat now so that the criminals cannot victimise too many people.

How does the Cybercrime Branch of Sharjah Police deal with online crimes against women?

For women victims, there are special policewomen who deal with incidents related to leaked pictures and confidential videos. Many cases involving married couples, women, minors and teenagers were solved by Sharjah Police’s CID, without the need to refer them to public prosecution.

Legal safeguard:

Cybercrime or fraud in UAE is punishable by Federal Law No 5 of 2012 on information technology crimes and specifically under Article 11 that states that the suspect is to be punished with imprisonment for not less than one year and a fine of not less than Dh250,000 and not more than Dh1 million or both.

Channels to report cybercrime to Sharjah Police:

* Call 06-5943446 or 06-5943228

* Fax 06-5616096

* WhatsApp +971559992158