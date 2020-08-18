Dubai: A Dubai-based Spanish expatriate who was accused of assaulting his wife after a family dispute, was cleared by the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old victim from Greece testified that her husband insulted her before taking her mobile phone away to record her in their house in Bur Dubai.
“He started recording me on my mobile phone. I asked him several times to stop recording me, but he didn’t. I stepped forward to take my phone back, but he pulled my hand and hit it on the wall,” said the victim on record.
She said she had to visit the hospital to get her swollen hand treated. The medical report revealed that the incident had caused four per cent permanent disability to her hand.
Records didn’t reveal what the family dispute was all about.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the 34-year-old Spanish defendant with physically assaulting his wife and causing four per cent permanent disability.
The verdict will be subject of appeal within 15 days.