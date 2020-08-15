Woman was promoting services on social media and receiving ‘patients’ at her Dubai flat

The Dubai Police confiscated medical substances and equipment used in cosmetic surgeries from a 'fake' woman plastic surgeon. , Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police, in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), arrested a European woman who performed plastic surgeries in her flat without obtaining a license from competent authorities in the UAE.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said on Saturday that the suspect was not licensed to carry out surgeries and relied on her own experience that she had obtained in her country.

Social media lure

“The suspect was promoting her services through social media platforms. She used her own Instagram account that is followed by more than 100,000 followers to book appointments for patients and then receive them discreetly at her residential flat,” Brig Al Jallaf added.

Exploiting the lockdown

He said the suspect exploited the closure of plastic surgery hospitals and clinics in the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in order to receive patients in her flat.

The CID director in Dubai warned members of the public against falling victims to online scammers who provide unlicensed services that could pose serious harm to the society. He also urged social media users to stay aware and ensure the validity of online advertisements on social media platforms.

“Community members should always seek medical services of authorised medical outlets and professionals licensed by the competent local authorities.”

Undercover ambush

Colonel Omar Mohammad Bin Hammad, deputy director of Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police, said they had been monitoring the suspect through social media platforms as she was offering unlicensed cosmetic treatments.

“A joint team from both the Commercial Fraud and Anti-Hacking Section at Dubai Police and DHA managed to arrest the suspect who was ambushed by an undercover female officer,” Col Bin Hammad added.

Col Bin Hammad said the female police officer had contacted the suspect and explained her desire to carry out a cosmetic injection. “As the suspect started getting things ready for the treatment, the police unit raided the flat and arrested her red-handed,” Col Bin Hammad said.

Items seized