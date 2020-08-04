1 of 10
SOFITEL DUBAI DOWNTOWN: Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, connected to The Dubai Mall and 10 minutes away from City Walk, Sofitel Dubai Downtown features air-conditioned rooms and free private parking. Residents can now enjoy great rates, with prices starting from Dh384 per night in a Luxury Room. If UAE residents sign up to the Accor Live Limitless membership for free they can enjoy a 50 per cent discount.
FIVE JUMEIRAH VILLAGE: Check into a luxury room from Dh299 per night and enjoy a luxury night stay with access to their restaurants including Soul Street, One For The Road or In-Room Dining – you choose. Cost: Starting from Dh299 per night
FIVE PALM: Luxury rooms are available for Dh495 per night, so you can enjoy their many pools and beach access.
Meydan Hotels and Hospitality have launched a staycation deal, with savings up to 30 per cent, redeemable F&B credits and more. Guests can avail a stay at the hotel starting from Dh399. Expect scenic views, a variety of cuisines to choose from and top-notch service throughout. Diners can enjoy generous F&B benefits, where Dh200 will be redeemable towards F&B with a stay, includes complimentary breakfast alongside a flexible refund policy.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON RESORT & SPA MARJAN ISLAND: Spend the day at this massive resort for a steal. The night at this hotel will cost you Dh443 per room. If you want to add breakfast to this staycation it will set you back Dh479 per night per room. Stay in a spacious room and enjoy watching TV on the 42-inch screen and take in the view from your private balcony.
VIDA EMIRATES HILLS: The scenic Vida in Emirates Hills is giving guests the chance to experience a Summer Stay in the Hills, with great rates of Dh399 per room per night. The offer also comes with complimentary beverages at Junipers every night and a voucher to revisit the property within one year of the stay. Additionally, guests will get to maximise their experience with a guaranteed early check in at 10am and late check out at 6pm. Perfect for couples and friends who want to escape it all, this promotion is available until 30 September.
H HOTEL DUBAI: Indulge in an exclusive Staycation Package at Sheikh Zayed Road with a range of benefits including complimentary breakfast, free upgrade, and more starting from Dh229. Located just a short distance from all of the city’s main shopping districts and beaches.
TAJ JLT: Located in the heart of JLT, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering a special staycation deal exclusively for Eid. Starting from Dh499 on double occupancy and inclusive of breakfast, and a three-course Indian or European set-menu meal. An additional 20 per cent savings on food and beverage is also applicable. Price: Dh499 per night for two including breakfast
SHERATON JBR: Whether guests choose to explore Dubai or lounge by the beach, they can do both at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort for Dh374 per night. This deals allows residents to enjoy an overnight stay for two people including breakfast, dinner and soft drinks.
ALOFT HOTEL PALM JUMEIRAH: Their super summer deal offers rooms priced from Dh279 per night, for two including breakfast. The hotel has its own beach with views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, a variety of restaurants to dine in. It’s is a great pick for families or couples looking for a quick stay or a longer one.
