Dubai: A Nigerian gang has been accused of luring a Dubai manager to a hotel room through a dating app before stealing nearly Dh29,000 from his bank account.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 40-year-old Syrian manager met a girl through a dating app and kept chatting with her for 20 days until she sent him a personal picture of a girl with a mobile number.
She asked him for a date and wanted to meet in a hotel apartment. “I knocked on the door and she didn’t show up. Instead a gang of three men and three women dragged me inside the apartment and assaulted me,” said the Syrian manager in official records.
The Nigerian gang stole Dh4,000 from his wallet and seized his credit card. “One of the defendants tried to strangulated me to get the passcode of the card.”
After getting the passcode from the victim, the defendants withdrew Dh15,000 from his credit card.
The defendants locked the victim in the apartment and kept assaulting him until they left the place leaving his mobile phone.
Dubai Police arrested the two Nigerian men, aged 32 and 37, while the others remain at large.
Police identified the defendants through fingerprints in the apartment.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with robbery, assault and seizing the victim in the apartment.
The next hearing is scheduled for June 13.