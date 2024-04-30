Dubai: Dubai Customs officials have seized counterfeit goods, totalling 4.36 million pieces, valued at Dh5.43 million in the first quarter of 2024, the department revealed on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day.
Marking the day with an event themed “Empowering a Sustainable Future through Innovation”, Dubai Customs said 125 trademarks and 49 commercial agencies were registered in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, two intellectual assets by Dubai Customs employees were recorded. In 2023, 407 trademarks and 231 commercial agencies were registered, alongside eight intellectual assets at the Ministry of Economy for employee innovations.
Addressing intellectual property disputes, the department handled 62 cases in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit goods in 13 different instances.
The event saw the participation of Yousef Al-Hashimi, (Acting) Executive Director, Customer Management Division, along with others.
Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department, emphasised Dubai Customs’ commitment to thwarting attempts to introduce counterfeit goods in the UAE. Collaborating with trademark owners, the department organised workshops to combat new counterfeiting methods, engaging 92 participants, including inspectors and specialists.