Dubai: Dubai Customs officials have seized counterfeit goods, totalling 4.36 million pieces, valued at Dh5.43 million in the first quarter of 2024, the department revealed on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day.

Marking the day with an event themed “Empowering a Sustainable Future through Innovation”, Dubai Customs said 125 trademarks and 49 commercial agencies were registered in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, two intellectual assets by Dubai Customs employees were recorded. In 2023, 407 trademarks and 231 commercial agencies were registered, alongside eight intellectual assets at the Ministry of Economy for employee innovations.