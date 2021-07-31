Dubai: A manager based in Dubai was cleared of sexually abusing his secretary by touching her inappropriately, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
However, the verdict has been appealed and a first hearing at Dubai Court of Appeal is scheduled to be held on September 1.
The woman claimed she was in the office of the 44-year-old expatriate defendant in Bur Dubai when the incident happened. The woman testified he had sent her an inappropriate video via WhatsApp a few days before the incident, but she ignored him.
“He kept harassing me. I was in his office when he touched my backside. I was angry and slapped him in the face. Yet, after a few days, he repeated the act,” said the woman on court records. She added that the defendant had tried to seduce her and encouraged her to “commit a sin” when he asked her to drink alcohol and wear titillating outfits. The woman reported the incidents to the company’s director, but claimed that she was instead terminated by the company. She later reported the matter to Dubai Police.
Charges denied
However, the other employees in the company testified that the manager never misbehaved at work. The defendant denied the sexual abuse charges and his lawyer said that the victim had reported the incident after one year.
The court acquitted the defendant over lack of strong evidence.