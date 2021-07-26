1 of 11
Emirati men check baskets of Dabas, and Khalas dates displayed at the annual Liwa Date Festival in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Oasis. Held in the Al Dhafra Region in the western Abu Dhabi emirate, the Liwa Date Festival is an annual event that introduces date producers to modern agricultural practices. It facilitates the exchange of expertise on the best ways to produce the highest quality date.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
The 10-event features a wide array of competitions, displays and activities celebrating not only dates but the UAE’s broader cultural heritage. The annual heritage festival in Abu Dhabi emirate will have prizes worth AED 8.2 million for 22 competitions.
Image Credit: WAM
3 of 11
The competitions of the 17th Liwa Date Festival concluded on Sunday. The festival celebrates UAE culture and heritage, supports the agriculture sector and encourages farmers to exchange technical expertise to produce better quality fruit.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 11
The 2021 edition, which allowed only participants to attend to protect the health and safety of visitors and organisers, featured 11 date beauty contests, seven fruit competitions, three 'best farm' competitions, and a fruit basket beauty contest. Above, Emirati farmers harvest dates in the Khanou area in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Oasis during the Liwa Date Festival.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
An Emirati child waits by a basket filled with freshly-picked dates during the Liwa Date Festival in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Oasis.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
A view of Abu Dhabi's Liwa oasis.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
The event’s various competitions witnessed the participation of competitors from all emirates, showcasing distinguished varieties of dates and fruits, including dozens of types of premium dates locally produced in the UAE.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 11
This year’s festival included 22 dates, fruits and model farms competitions, awarding 253 prizes with total prize money of over AED8.2 million.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
The palm tree plays a crucial role catering to the daily needs of Bedouin communities in the desert. It represents an integral part of the UAE’s deep-rooted heritage and is the source of the most beloved fruit that is the very focus of the festival. Above, Emirati farmers harvest dates in the Khanou area in Abu Dhabi's Liwa oasis.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
For centuries, palm trees and half-ripe dates have been an integral part of Emirati society and its deep-rooted traditions.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
An Emirati child picks dates during the Liwa Date Festival in Abu Dhabi's Liwa oasis.
Image Credit: AFP