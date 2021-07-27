1 of 15
Catching the golden hour at the highest point of UAE that is Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Femina Shah/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
The rocky mountains in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Femina Shah/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
On the way towards Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Femina Shah/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
Sunset at Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Femina Shah/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
Beautiful beach in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Femina Shah/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
Breathtaking sunset at the top of Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
Cloudy glance at the mountains from Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
The beauty of a sunset is unmatched and with each one comes a peaceful way from Jebel Hafeet Al Ain
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
The beauty of the sky and sunset
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
A beautiful bird enjoying an evening in the mountains at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
A rare sight! Looming hills gives a sense of the power of nature in Hajar Mountains
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
The palm tree that sways in the breeze remains standing the longest. Taken at Dibba Beach, Fujairah
Image Credit: Shiladitya Sanyal/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
Sunrise in Khor Fakkan
Image Credit: Anee Aneesh/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
Beautiful sunset at Mamzar Beach in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
Jet skiing in Mamzar Beach at sunset
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader