Dubai: A total of Dh230 million bounced cheque disputes were resolved by Al Muraqqabat Dubai Police Station in the first quarter of 2021.
“Numerous reports have been dismissed after concerned parties were given an official chance to peacefully discuss their problems,” said Major General Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station.
He praised the efforts of the Tolerance Section at the station, which was established in 2019 to amicably settle reported family conflicts and financial disputes.
“The police officers played the role of official mediators without any introversion and facilitated the settlement process, while ensuring that the rights of both parties were preserved,” he added.
Amicable settlement
Maj. Gen. Ghanem pointed out that with the previous procedure, the cases were directly referred to the Public Prosecution. “However, the present amicable settlement program adopted by Dubai Police has contained the disputes and reduced their negative effects on all parties.”
The director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station added authorities “have been taking preventive measures to combat this crime by assigning teams to track down wanted defendants in bounced checks cases, monitor them, and present them to the judiciary.”