Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi received 2,530 worshippers, over the Eid Al Adha break, with 404 attending the Eid Al Adha prayer, the facility said in a statement sent today.
In addition, 8,542 people visited the mosque during the break, learning about the mosque’s message on tolerance and coexistence and its exemplary Islamic architecture. A total of 48 cultural tours were organised by the mosque’s Centre in Arabic and English.
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is one of the most prominent cultural and tourist destinations in the UAE and one of the country’s key architectural landmarks that combines various schools of Islamic architecture and modern engineering in its design. The mosque plays a pivotal role in presenting a positive image of the Islamic religion to the world, translating the vision and mission of the mosque as a bridge between different cultures, a platform for global dialogue and a vehicle for promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between different religions of the world.
The facility is also committed to implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures and the highest standards of health and safety parameters, to safeguard the wellbeing of worshipers and visitors.