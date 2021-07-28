Kinderwood Nursery is among the nurseries that are reopening after closing in 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Government has set aside funding to support private nurseries in the emirate that had to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative was launched following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and in line with his vision to maintain a high quality and resilient education system in the emirate.

The funds have been distributed to all nurseries that submitted applications and qualified for support. Many of these nurseries are now back operating after also implementing all guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Prevention on precautionary measures.

Relief package

This is one of many initiatives rolled out by the Ras Al Khaimah Government to support businesses and other entities affected by COVID-19. Last year, a comprehensive stimulus package backed thousands of companies in the emirate by offering fee exemptions, payment deferrals and fine waivers. The package was followed up by several other initiatives to ensure business continuity across all sectors.

Dr Mohammad Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General, Executive Council of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “This funding for nurseries across Ras Al Khaimah is another sign of the leadership’s commitment to ensuring a full economic and social recovery from the effects of the pandemic.”

He added: “Research shows that supporting early childhood education not only enhances the opportunities for future generations but also enables greater participation of women in the workforce. This initiative is therefore crucial to Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term development. The financial support provided by the Ras Al Khaimah Government will help ensure that the emirate’s private nurseries continue to thrive as we move towards a post-pandemic new normal.”

‘It’s a big help for us’

Helen V. John, manager of Kinderwood Nursery in the Khuzam area of Ras Al Khaimah, spoke of her joy at receiving the funding after being closed for 11 months last year. She said: “The financial support has been crucial for us in reopening the nursery. All fields are suffering and so I was relieved when I learned that we would receive this funding from Ras Al Khaimah Government. It’s a big help to the industry and will support the children at a crucial time of their development, which has suffered due to the pandemic. We are using the funds to buy extra resources for the children, for some renovations, and for staff training, to improve their skills.”

Reopening soon