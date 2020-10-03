Sharjah: Only nurseries that have proven their readiness under COVID-19 guidelines will be allowed to reopen in Sharjah from Sunday October 4, officials have reiterated.
It was recently reported in some sections of the media that government nurseries in Sharjah are reopening on Sunday. Officials from Sharjah Education Council and Sharjah Private Education Authority have said nurseries must demonstrate their compliance with reopening guidelines during inspections. Two days ago, SPEA said it had started inspecting Sharjah’s government nurseries, which cater to children of public sector employees, to evaluate their readiness to reopen with all necessary precautions.
Only when that evaluation is successful will a nursery be allowed to reopen, SPEA had said, adding that it is also visiting nurseries across Sharjah to evaluate their compliance with reopening measures. A private nursery chain in the UAE with over a dozen branches, including one in Sharjah, said they have not received a specific date for the reopening of private nurseries, although it was earlier announced private nurseries will be allowed to reopen sometime in October.
Two weeks ago, SEC had said all government nurseries in Sharjah have been prepared for receiving children safely in October. Nurseries across the UAE had closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.