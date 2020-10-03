Photos: Trump moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
US President, 74, has a mild fever, according to a source familiar with the matter
Published:
October 03, 2020 07:29
Reuters
1 of 12
Washington: US President Donald Trump moved to a military hospital for treatment on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 as his administration and re-election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his turbulent presidency.
Image Credit: NYT
2 of 12
Roughly 17 hours after he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters. "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump said in a brief video posted to Twitter.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
Trump will work in a special hospital suite for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. Online video showed a small group of Trump supporters outside Walter Reed on Friday evening waving Trump 2020 flags, most not wearing masks.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
Trump, 74, has a mild fever, according to a source familiar with the matter. White House doctor Sean P. Conley said he is being treated with an experimental drug cocktail and is "fatigued but in good spirits." It was the latest setback for the Republican president, who is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, wrote on Twitter earlier on Friday that he and his wife Melania were going into quarantine after testing positive for the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and severely damaged the U.S. economy.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
Aug. 6, 2020 file photo of Kellyanne Conway speaking to reporters. A number of other prominent Republicans also tested positive on Friday, including former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 12
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event, October 1, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence, who would take over presidential duties if Trump became severely ill, tested negative, a spokesman said. The former Indiana governor, 61, is working from his own residence several miles from the White House.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 12
Trump is at high risk because of his age and weight. He has remained in apparent good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 12
Conley said Trump has received an experimental treatment, Regeneron's REGN-COV2. The drug is one of several experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, which are used for treating a wide range of illnesses. US infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci is among those saying the technology has promise. Trump is also taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 12
Stocks on Wall Street closed lower as news of Trump's diagnosis added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the election.
Image Credit: NYT
11 of 12
The president's illness upended his re-election campaign with just 31 days to go until Election Day. The campaign said it would postpone rallies and other events where he was scheduled to appear, or take them online.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 12
Biden pulled ads attacking Trump off the air but otherwise continued his campaign, traveling to Michigan on Friday after testing negative for the virus.
Image Credit: Reuters