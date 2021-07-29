Sharjah: The smuggling of about 93 kilograms of crystal meth and 3,000 methadone tablets into the country was foiled by the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, officials announced on Thursday.
According to Sharjah Customs officials, the illegal narcotics were hidden under a container carrying foodstuffs coming from one of the neighbouring countries
While checking the container upon its late arrival during the Eid al-Adha holidays, customs officials found a disparity in the distribution of goods inside the container. As per customs procedures, the shipment was examined using the latest technologies which led to the discovery of the drugs which were hidden meticulously inside iron cylinders.
Always on alert
The Sharjah Ports Authority said in statement: “Our customs officials are always alert to foil such attempts of smuggling in various circumstances in order to maintain the security and safety of society.”
The Authority underlined that Sharjah Customs has an advanced customs system capable of thwarting all forms of smuggling attempts at all land, sea and air ports and deter those individuals or criminal networks that seek to enter drugs or narcotics.
It added “Sharjah Customs inspectors and officers enjoy high capabilities and advanced skills and are equipped with the latest technologies that support them in performing their tasks and blocking any attempts that threaten the security of the country and its people”.