International Friendship Day falls this year on Friday, July 30, and with vaccinations in place and playdates being back on the cards, it’s time to think of fun activities not just for the family but also for (small) groups of mates. From zip lining to exploring how to create a canvas of art, here’s a look at all the stuff you can do this weekend.
LEARN HOW TO PAINT AT ART STUDIO AT TIMES SQUARE: Perhaps you’ve got the next Jackson Pollock on your hands or the next Picasso. Perhaps your child is just discovering perspectives and shadow. Or perhaps, your child just wants to throw paint at stuff. Either way, for this playdate head on over to the Picasso Artists area for a fun acrylic pouring time. The team can help with anything ranging from the clean flip cup method to the more intricate Can-Vase method, which incorporates a 2-in-1 pour from a glass vase. Either way, you get a masterpiece of unique description to boast about. DETAILS: Picasso Artists offers a couple of packages for children and adults, as well as the elderly which include stretched cotton canvas, pre-coated with acrylic primer, painter’s quality acrylic paints, Picasso Mix medium for seamless blending, silicone, an apron and gloves.
CHECK OUT SUMMER HOLIDAY CAMP AT BOUNCE: When you jump at Bounce the odds are the floor will throw you back up. The wall-to-wall trampoline-lined funhouse is offering – until August 26 – a specially curated summer camp where the kids can learn trampoline technique, parkour and special Ninja Squad training. DETAILS: Timings vary across locations; Bounce is located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Quoz and Dubai Festival City. Cost: Dh190/day. For bookings call 04 321 1400.
CREATE YOUR OWN WORLD AT OLIOLI: When you head to the imagiNATION! installation, which is set up until August 31, you get to see the world through your child’s eyes. OliOli has transformed its creative lab into a cardboard city imagined by children where they can decorate their own city, explore the cardboard forest, star in their own TV show or even launch their own cardboard airliner. The installation comprises three spaces: Light boxes, a wall of light boxes where children can experiment with light and shadow; Living Room, where they can envision and bring to life backdrops ahead of their ‘TV Show’; and Maker Space, where they can create buildings, trees and even spaceships using cardboards. DETAILS: Tickets are Dh126 for a child and an adult. Timings: Sunday to Wednesday: 9am-6pm; Thursday and Saturday: 9am-7pm; and Friday: 9am-8pm.
MEET FLUFFY THE BEARCAT AT THE GREEN PLANET: Cute and ever-so-soft-looking Fluffy is the only bearcat in the region – and you and your little one can meet him this weekend. The bearcat is so named because of its feline face, bear-like body and long tail – it’s as long as its body. When heading to the Green Planet, keep a good eye on the other packages available too: you have the opportunity to see piranhas stripping away their meal, sugar gliders and sloths and so much more. DETAILS: Dh120 per person. Bookings can be made at thegreenplanetdubai.ae. Timings: 10am-6pm
NIBBLE ON CHEESECAKE AT MONDOUX DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR: This International Cheesecake Day, which also falls on July 30, enjoy a selection of cakes that come in three yummy flavours: blueberry, salted caramel and Oreo. We suggest getting at least one of each and sharing. DETAILS: Dh35 per piece.
TRY THE DAIRY-FREE OPTIONS FROM BROOKLYN CREAMERY: If cheesecake is not your thing but you still want something sweet, try the new ice-cream cakes from Brooklyn Creamery. The flavours are ‘Lotta Chocolate’, a vegan chocolate cake base with a luxurious layer of extra-rich chocolate ice cream finished with chocolate sprinkles, and the ‘Salted Peanut Butter’ cake, which offers a vegan chocolate cake base with a decadent layer of rich salted peanut butter ice cream topped with peanut pralines. DETAILS: Available via Deliveroo home delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The cakes, which serve six, are Dh109.
GO SWIMMING AT DEEP DIVE DUBAI: Here’s a chance to enjoy the world’s deepest diving pool with the whole family. This pool features a sunken city that divers of all levels can engage with and explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring a fully furnished apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises. DETAILS: Freediving, Snorkeling and Scuba Diving experiences and courses start from Dh400 per person. Located in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 12pm to 8pm.
SUMMER STAYCATION WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY AT ROVE HOTELS: Enjoy a weekend off the usual chores, relax and play by the pool and let someone else worry about clean-up duty when you stay at one of the hotel chain’s seven options across the emirates. DETAILS: Rates start at Dh129. Visit rovehotels.com
KIDS GO FREE TO FERRARI WORLD: Head to the Yas Island amusement park, which is home to the fastest roller coaster in the world and more than 40 rides and experiences, before the end of September for a great deal for the family. With every adult ticket you buy your child (below 12 years of age) gets in free. Screaming together as you chug air on a roller coaster – ah, the true mark of a good friendship.
SHARE CHICKEN WINGS WITH YOUR PALS AT SFC: If you, like us, love your chicken wings here’s a delicious offer to try. Until August 7, you can get 20 chicken wings for Dh30 in one of three sauces: barbeque, sweet chili and buffalo. DETAILS: Offer on until August 7 in all 22 outlets.
GO BOULDERING WITH CLYMB ABU DHABI: Learn how to scale walls like Spiderman here. (Don’t worry parents, safety harnesses are provided.) Kids over the age of four can begin by learning to climb three walls (bouldering wall, beginner wall and intermediate wall). Beginners will have instructor supervision and will also be provided with climbing gear rental including a helmet, harness and climbing shoes. For those with a little more practice – and over age 13 – there’s a course that runs for 4 hours-30 minutes where you are taught how to boulder and auto-belay without supervision. DETAILS: Bouldering and Auto-Belaying Group Courses run on Saturday from 1pm-5.30pm
GO ZIPLING WITH THE KIDS AT THE EDGE: BurJuman’s newest indoor attraction has everything you need to keep your little ones engaged. From zip lining to walking through one of the highest indoor rope courses to an augmented reality-infused wall climb, there’s something for every degree of adventurer. DETAILS: Starts at Dh50 per person; you will get a credit of Dh60 on this. Visit theedgeadventures.ae
