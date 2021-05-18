Dubai: An employee with a Dubai-based company had the scare of his life when two Chinese men threatened him at knife-point, demanding that he hand over their passports to them.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 30-year-old Chinese employee was at his office in Jebel Ali in March this year, when the two Chinese men barged in armed with knives. “One of them put the knife at my throat while the second one put one at my abdomen. Both threatened to kill me if I didn’t handover their passports,” said the victim on record.
The terrified man pulled open the drawer and handed them their passports and also a third passport belonging to a friend of one of the defendants. “They also asked me to open the safe, but I refused. One of them then pressed the knife harder at my neck. In the meanwhile, another employee entered the office and the two [defendants] escaped.”
It was not mentioned in the records as to why the defendants’ passports were kept in the custody of the company.
Dubai Police later arrested the two defendants aged 29 and 23 years. They admitted to threatening the victim at knife-point and running away with their passports.
Prosecution charged the defendants with armed robbery, threatening and assaulting the victim.
The next hearing is scheduled for June 22.