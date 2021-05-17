Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have arrested 179 individuals caught begging or soliciting funds during Ramadan.
The police have once again urged residents to report individuals for the violation. Beggars work to gain the sympathy of others using fabricated information and stories, yet many collect the funds for illegal activities, the Police warned. In order to curb the practice, residents must therefore use official channels to distribute charity, alms and zakat payments.
Report
In order to report beggars, Abu Dhabi residents can call the Police’s Command and Control Centre at 999, or contact the Aman service toll-free on 8002626. They also text Aman on 2828, email aman@adpolice.gov.ae or even report begging on the Abu Dhabi Police General Command app.
Begging fines
The UAE Public Prosecution has previously warned that individuals found begging could be fined Dh5,000, jailed for three months or both. Penalties are stricter if the individual is found feigning illness or using a fabricated story to generate sympathy.
In addition, a Dh10,000 fine applies for organised begging, with the person leading the ring imprisoned for at least six months. In addition, people participating in the ring will be fined Dh5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.