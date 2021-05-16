1 of 9
Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. That's perhaps no clearer than in Iceland, where a volcano has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years, give or take a year or two.
Image Credit: AP
The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, 32 kilometers away. For others around the world, there's always the live feed.
Image Credit: AP
This is the Reykjanes Peninsula's first eruption of any volcano in around 800 years, and nothing quite matches the exhilaration of bearing witness to Planet Earth's raw power up close and personal.
Image Credit: AP
Fagradalsfjall itself is made up of the Icelandic words for "beautiful valley mountain."
Image Credit: AP
The volcano, which sprang into life in mid-March in the Geldingadalir valley near Mount Fagradalsfjall, has drawn visitors from around the world.
Image Credit: AP
Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
Image Credit: AP
People watch as lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Image Credit: AP
People watch as lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Image Credit: AP
A man watches as lava spews from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
Image Credit: AP