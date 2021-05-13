Abu Dhabi: The former director of an Abu Dhabi-based drilling company has been cleared of charges that accused him of embezzling Dh17 million.
The company had filed a lawsuit against their former executive, alleging that he had transferred the funds from the company’s accounts to unknown parties.
According to court records, the professional denied the charges. His lawyer said that there was no legal evidence to charge her client, and that the lawsuit was therefore malicious in intent. She further requested a three-member panel to investigate the charges, including the company’s accounts, and determine whether the transferred sums of money constituted any theft or not.
The panel concluded that the funds had been used as payment for company-related work. The court then acquitted the company’s former director.