Dubai: A traveller has been accused of smuggling 9.4kg of Cocaine through Dubai International Airport, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Brazilian defendant was caught by a female inspector after she had a suspicion about his luggage upon arrival at Dubai Airport in January this year.
The Emirati inspector at Dubai Customs testified that she had searched three bags belonging to the passenger and found the drugs hidden in plastic bags at the bottom of each bag. “I asked him if he was carrying any illegal material, but he denied. Even after we found the white material in the bags he denied knowledge of the substance,” said the inspector on record.
The defendant was subsequently taken for a urine test and the result was negative.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling 9.4kg of Cocaine.
The next hearing has been scheduled for later next month. The defendant will remain in police custody.