Ajman: As many as 125 cases, including family problems, child abuse and assault have been solved by the Social Support Centre of Ajman Police between January and June this year.

According to Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani, Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police: “The cases solved by the centre from January 1 to June 31, this year, amounted to 125 including family disputes, family problems, teenager problems, psychological problems, domestic violence, school problems, child abuse and assaults on women and children.”

The centre, Al Hosani added, was also ahead in providing psychological and social support to accident and other victims. She said, “Through the Psychological and Social Pivot, the centre has participated in rendering all kinds of support to the victims of violence, crime, serious accidents and other non-criminal disasters. All cases were dealt with amicably without referring to the courts.”

The Ajman Police official further added the centre has managed to lend a hand to solve various problems and find answers to different social and community cases, namely those involving household and school violence and family disputes.

Benefits

“The centre has succeeded in achieving a number of social and security-related benefits. Among them is the early detection of cases of delinquency and taking early preventive measures in coordination with the social control bodies,” she added.

Al Hosani said in addition to the centre’s role and contribution to protecting the family, being the primary cell of society breeding lenience and tolerance, the centre always endeavoured to reach amicable solutions and arrive at harmonious settlements.

Working remotely

The Social Support Centre employees have been working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic through telephone contact in solving the cases received by the centre and finding solutions to reconciliation between the parties, as well The Social Support Centre participated in various activities in the schools of the Emirate of Ajman and organised four awareness lectures.