Abu Dhabi: Motorists can enjoy free parking in Abu Dhabi during the Eid Al Adha holidays from Jyly 30 to August 3.
According to the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, there will be no charges for using the public parking bays starting Thursday, July 30, 2020 until 7:59am on Monday, August 3, 2020.
ITC urges motorists not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow. ITC has also advocated the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am.
Customer’s Happiness Centres remote working will resume after the holiday on Monday. ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres are currently working remotely following the “Our services from your home” initiative.