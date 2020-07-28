Sharjah: Motorists will be able to benefit four days of free parking during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays.
Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, director of Public Parking Department at Sharjah Municipality, said that while it will provide free parking on Arafat Day and the three days of Eid Al Adha, certain areas will still be subjected to fees.
This means that certain parking areas will be free of charge from Thursday July 30 to Sunday August 2, 2020, excluding:
- Al Hosn Street in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh areas
- Corniche Street
- Qais Bin Abi Sa'sa Street
- Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz 1
- Corniche Street in Al Buheira area in Al Majaz 1, 2 and 3
- University City Road.
The municipality will continue to issue fines against violators who park their vehicles illegally.
New measures to sacrifice animals
Sharjah Municipality confirmed that it is prepared to celebrate Eid Al Adha according to a pre-emptive plan, which will be carried out within a set of standards and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all members of society.
Thabet Al Tarifi, director general of the Sharjah Municipality, reminded the public that all Eid sacrifices made must be paid and carried out through charities, and stressed that authorities have developed a systematic and proactive plan in the event that residents visit the livestock market and the central slaughterhouse.
Central slaughterhouse preparedness
For his part, Omar Al Muhairi, head of the Food Control and Veterinary Services Department said the central slaughterhouse is ready to receive sacrificial requests, and it has been fully equipped in terms of hygiene, ventilation and sterilisation, which offers more than 60 butchers and workers at the central slaughterhouse and the livestock market.
Inspection visits
Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, director of Public Health Department confirmed that teams will intensify their inspections in barber salons and beauty centers to ensure their commitment and adherence to all precautionary measures to provide a safe and healthy environment.
Parks
Ali Obaid Al Hamoudi, director of the Institutional Interaction Department, affirmed that neighbourhood parks in Sharjah will be open to visitors from 4 to 10 pm, while Sharjah National Park will be open from 10am to 12 midnight in accordance with a set of preventive measures.
Hotline number
Sharjah Municipality confirmed that it welcomes all comments from the public during the holidays, and explained that they can be contacted through the call center on the hotline number 993, as well as the municipality’s various social media accounts.