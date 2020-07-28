Sharjah residents will be able to enjoy 4 days of free parking in some residential areas

A commuter checks out a parking meter at the Al Yarmook area in Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Sharjah: Motorists will be able to benefit four days of free parking during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, director of Public Parking Department at Sharjah Municipality, said that while it will provide free parking on Arafat Day and the three days of Eid Al Adha, certain areas will still be subjected to fees.

This means that certain parking areas will be free of charge from Thursday July 30 to Sunday August 2, 2020, excluding:

Al Hosn Street in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh areas

Corniche Street

Qais Bin Abi Sa'sa Street

Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz 1

Corniche Street in Al Buheira area in Al Majaz 1, 2 and 3

University City Road.

The municipality will continue to issue fines against violators who park their vehicles illegally.

New measures to sacrifice animals

Sharjah Municipality confirmed that it is prepared to celebrate Eid Al Adha according to a pre-emptive plan, which will be carried out within a set of standards and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all members of society.

Thabet Al Tarifi, director general of the Sharjah Municipality, reminded the public that all Eid sacrifices made must be paid and carried out through charities, and stressed that authorities have developed a systematic and proactive plan in the event that residents visit the livestock market and the central slaughterhouse.

Central slaughterhouse preparedness

For his part, Omar Al Muhairi, head of the Food Control and Veterinary Services Department said the central slaughterhouse is ready to receive sacrificial requests, and it has been fully equipped in terms of hygiene, ventilation and sterilisation, which offers more than 60 butchers and workers at the central slaughterhouse and the livestock market.

Inspection visits

Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, director of Public Health Department confirmed that teams will intensify their inspections in barber salons and beauty centers to ensure their commitment and adherence to all precautionary measures to provide a safe and healthy environment.

Parks

Ali Obaid Al Hamoudi, director of the Institutional Interaction Department, affirmed that neighbourhood parks in Sharjah will be open to visitors from 4 to 10 pm, while Sharjah National Park will be open from 10am to 12 midnight in accordance with a set of preventive measures.

Hotline number