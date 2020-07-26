1 of 11
From pool days and Italian movie nights, to ugly burgers and a killer ladies night deal, there's always something to do in Dubai.
FULLY REDEEMABLE POOL DAY: The Mosaic Pool and Bar at Kempinski has some great deals this summer. Entry is priced at Dh250, but is fully redeemable on food and beverages. Other beverage deals apply as well, such as three selected hops in a chilled ice bucket, for Dhs100. There’s also free access for the first 40 ladies to visit the pool, every weekday. The Mosaic Chill Pool Bar, is open daily from 8am to 7.30pm.
FERRARI WORLD, WARNER BROS WORLD ABU DHABI ARE BACK: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB are gearing up to welcome back guests on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. They will reopen their doors exclusively to annual pass holders with valid online bookings on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
COYA CELEBRATES PERUVIAN NATIONAL DAY: Coya Dubai will end the month of July with celebrations of Fiestas Patrias de Peru in true COYA fashion. On July 28 for Dh315 per person, the restaurant will honour one of Peru’s most important holidays, treating guests to a special National Day menu and masterclasses. The menu will include Lomo Saltado, Lucuma Parfait, and traditional beverages such as Chilcano.
NIKKI BEACH LADIES DAY: Every Monday from 12pm to 6pm, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is offering ladies six selected beverages while lounging on a complimentary sunbed by the pool or at the beach for Dh130. Ladies also receive 20 per cent off on a la carte food and drinks menu, while men are priced at Dh200 per person minimum spend. Reservations for the Ladies First offer cannot be made in advance. Sunbeds are on a first-come-first-serve basis.
UGLY BURGER LAUNCHES IN DUBAI: The Ugly Burger concept, the carefully selected menu is made up of juicy Wagyu beef, shrimp katsu and crispy fried chicken burgers, spicy chicken nuggets and shrimp balls. The restaurant’s variety of fries from truffle, kimchi and seasoned reign supreme alongside Ugly Burger’s infamous hot sauce collection that is not to be missed. Ugly Burger, the region’s premium burger concept launches as part of the Shogun, Dubai Media City cloud kitchen. Order on Chatfood,
CATCH WHAT’S LEFT OF CINEMA AKIL’S JOURNEY TO ITALY: Cinema Akil, Dubai’s only independent cinema, is completing it’s last two weeks of their ‘Journey to Italy’. Moviegoers can enjoy four different Italian films including La Dolce Vita, Mediterraneo, Il Postino and La Grande Belleza. Their summer-long series of timeless classics, contemporary favourites, celebrate the joy of travel. In collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute and Front Row Filmed Entertainment, Cinema Akil will run these Italian films until August 6.
Image Credit: Supplied by Cinema Akil
CHECK OUT NIKE’S NEW SUSTAINABLE COLLECTION: Nike, reopened its doors at Mall of the Emirates with a special focus on sustainability. As part of its journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, Nike has partnered with Dubai’s leading designers Leen Nizameddin, founder of SOUND.ON streetwear and Engy Mahdy, founder of, One and Four Studio to upcycle old unused football jerseys into stylish tote bags & face covers. Stylish products made for the people of this region, by the people of this region.
HANAMI LAUNCHES A LADIES NIGHT: Every Monday night, from 6pm to 10pm, Dubai’s newest Japanese restaurant and bar has a real treat for all the female foodies out there, with three complimentary beverages and a feast of Japanese street-food dishes. The ‘Spirited Away’ ladies night includes a platter filled with a selection of amped-up Asian cuisine, for Dh150 per person. Located at the 15th floor of Andaz Dubai The Palm, a concept by Hyatt, Hanami is an Instagrammer’s dream venue.
COUQLEY LAUNCHES A STEAK AND FRITES NIGHT: Couqley French Bistro & Bar is bringing back Steak Frites n Grape this July in partnership with The Tasting Class. Not only will customers be able to bite into Couqley’s signature Steak Frites, but Lindsey Trivers will also walk guests through the process of pairing their steaks with grape.The French Bistro and bar has incorporated their most loved menu item in a beverage pairing for Dh249 per person with very limited slots.
FREE POOL ACCESS WHEN YOU ORDER BREAKFAST: Drift Beach, the pool and beach club at the One & Only, has launched a new deal that’s perfect for the summer. Drift’s new ‘Chic Wednesdays’ event, offers guests free pool and beach access when they go for breakfast at Drift Restaurant from 9am until 12pm. Drift Restaurant recently expanded its opening hours and started serving a breakfast menu in late May. Some of their dishes include omelette egg with mushroom, tomatoes and sourdough toast, acai bowls, avocado on toast and much more.
