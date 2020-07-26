Emirati Singer Hussain Al Jassimi Image Credit: Supplied

It’s the season to celebrate once again as Eid in Dubai kicks off with a multitude of live concerts and events to enjoy over the four-day long weekend, starting July 30.

UAE favourite Hussain Al Jassmi will take to the stage at the Dubai Opera for an extra special charity concert this Eid Al Adha. The concert will feature songs performed by Al Jassmi alongside talented female vocalist Yara and will also feature a special appearance by young singers from the hit TV show, ‘The Voice Kids’.

Taking place on August 1, from 10pm to midnight, all proceeds from the concert will go towards helping children around the region who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets start at Dh495.

Magic of Umm Khultum

Umm Khultum hologram concert Image Credit: Supplied

Taking place following the official Eid Al Adha holiday but still a part of the week-long celebrations, the late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum will make a spectacular return to the stage for three nights of live hologram shows at the Dubai Opera on August 6, 7 and 8.

The concert, which was held earlier in Dubai, is a combination of live music and cutting-edge technology that allows guests to watch a hologram of Kulthum, who died in 1975, perform some of her most popular songs alongside a live orchestra.

Live 3D artworks

City Walk Image Credit: WAM

City Walk is staging a series of live art events and exhibits by acclaimed artists starting this Eid and running until the end of the summer. Additionally, from July 30 to August 31, Dubai Canvas at City Walk will showcase international street artist Juandres Vera who will create 3D artworks on the floor of City Walk’s indoor courtyard.

Famous for his paintings that turn pavements into optical illusions, Vera’s talents are well known to regular visitors to Dubai’s JBR – The Walk, which still hosts some of his pieces that were used in the popular Dubai Canvas 2016 event, including a giraffe that emerges from a wall.

Alongside Vera, UAE-based artist @artkal3 will perform a live display of Pendulum Painting each weekend, with audiences able to watch as @artkal3 swings paint from a pendulum device to produce unique artworks. Also appearing at City Walk will be the talented artist Yaroslava Deeb, who will wow onlookers as she uses sand, glitter and a projector to produce frames of live art that appear animated as she draws intricate lines and images.