Dubai is getting back into show business – or at least the live entertainment business. Forget Zoom calls or other device-based connections. After a four-month hiatus, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, artistes across the emirates are heading back to the stage. This weekend, the Junction reopens its doors with a steady stream of treats that will have you in fits of giggles. Here’s what’s on the menu.
July 16: 'The Hot Fries'. A line-up of stand-up and improvisational comedy that features comics such as Salman Qureshi, Rushdi Rafeek, Osman Rohail and Alina Islam. “The night will be interesting because it's a blend of formats and our sole aim is to have you laughing hard by any means necessary. As comics, we've missed the laughter and there will be a lot of pent up energy that will be unleashed,” says Qureshi.
July 17: ‘Mask On Comedy’. Local comedians , Arzoo Malhotra, Tabarak Razvi, Maher Barwany and Miqdaad Dohadwala take you down a trip of hilarity.
July 18: ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’. Performed by Wim Hoste and written by Alex Broun, this is a genre-blending show with video and classic songs revisited. Hoste, who is excited about this upcoming show, says: “All safety matters are [being taken seriously], [the] venue is sanitized completely before [the show], social distancing [is being maintained].”
The Artistic Director and Co-Founder of The Junction, Gautam Goenka says, “We are really grateful to the support by DSS and the government of the UAE in helping us open the doors of The Junction once again. All necessary measures are in place for the shows. Therefore, we are only opening to 30 per cent of the capacity of the theatre. The audience will have to follow social distancing rules and wear their masks at all times.”
The Junction, Al Serkal Avenue reopens on Thursday, July 16, in association with Dubai Summer Surprises and BookMyShow. Tickets start at Dh50.
