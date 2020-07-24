1 of 12
The unique Aqua Pawk is part of Petsville’s brand new 10,000-square-foot extension, which includes further development of their outdoor area.
Image Credit: Reuters
A dog-sitter plays with dogs at “Aqua Pawk”, the first, newly opened water park for dogs, after easing of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Dubai.
A dog-sitter plays with a dog at the pool at Aqua Pawk, the first, newly-opened, water park for dogs.
A dog jumps into water at Aqua Pawk.
