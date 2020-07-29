1 of 24
Eid Al Adha will most likely fall on Friday, July 31, while Arafat Day (also a public holiday) will likely take place on Thursday, July 30. This Eid, UAE residents are in for a long weekend. So, while most are still not ready to travel yet, many will be looking to travel within the country and experience a luxury staycation.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 24
Palazzo Versace Dubai has recently launched its own e-gift platform, where buyers can choose to ‘gift an experience’ whether as a treat for themselves or as a gesture to a loved one. To launch the platform, Palazzo Versace Dubai has run an introductory offer where guests can purchase a stay at a discounted rate of Dh699, which is a pretty amazing deal for usually quite an expensive hotel. The offer does not include F&B.
Image Credit:
3 of 24
The Grosvenor House Dubai is offering an Eid Al Adha Summer Staycation package. UAE residents can enjoy special room rates starting from Dh600 per night, inclusive of breakfast at Sloane’s and dinner at one of the signature restaurants including South American dining destination Toro Toro and the Rhodes W1. In addition to the dining offers featured in the staycation package, you can take advantage of an additional 25 per cent off food and beverage throughout the stay. Prices: Dh600 per night for two including breakfast and dinner
Image Credit:
4 of 24
The scenic Vida in Emirates Hills is giving guests the chance to experience a Summer Stay in the Hills, with great rates of Dh299 per room per night. The offer also comes with complimentary beverages at Junipers every night and a voucher to revisit the property within one year of the stay. Additionally, guests will get to maximise their experience with a guaranteed early check in at 10am and late check out at 6pm. Perfect for couples and friends who want to escape it all, this promotion is available until 30 September.
Image Credit:
5 of 24
The firm family-favourite beach hotel, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, is offering a great staycation package this Eid Al Adha. From Dh850 per room per night, you can enjoy an overnight stay at the property, inclusive of breakfast at Brasserie 2.0 and dinner at any of the culinary venues including Indian restaurant Indya by Vineet and authentic Italian restaurant La Strega. With 19 acres of landscaped gardens, numerous temperature-controlled swimming pools and a white sandy beach on offer, families can celebrate Eid together. Prices: Dh850 per night for two including breakfast and dinner
Image Credit:
6 of 24
Urban oasis, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is giving UAE residents and visitors reason to visit with an amazing 30 per cent off its best available rates for all rooms and suites. Located on the exclusive Pearl Jumeirah island, this five-star Dubai lifestyle beachfront resort promises spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, private pools, refined cuisine its four restaurants and lounges and relaxation and fitness experiences at Nikki Spa and Tone Gym. This special offer is redeemable until 29 August.
Image Credit:
7 of 24
The H Dubai Celebrate Eid Al-Adha and spend a family day at The H Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, located just a short distance from all of the city’s main shopping districts and beaches. Residents can indulge in a staycation with a range of benefits starting from Dh299. This includes complimentary breakfast, a guaranteed room upgrade to the next category, a guaranteed early check-in and late check-out and a 25 per cent discount on F&B at the hotel managed outlets Prices: Dh299 per night for two including breakfast
Image Credit:
8 of 24
Located in the heart of JLT, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering a special staycation deal exclusively for Eid. Starting from Dh499 on double occupancy and inclusive of breakfast, and a three-course Indian or European set-menu meal. An additional 20 per cent savings on food and beverage is also applicable. Price: Dh499 per night for two including breakfast
Image Credit:
9 of 24
Luxury beach resort, One&Only The Palm is offering the perfect UAE Staycation Beach Hideaway. Starting from Dh1,850 from July 30 to August 2 , the deal includes daily breakfast, early check in from 12pm, subject to availability, and late check out until 6pm, as well as Dh500 credit per room per night redeemable on food and beverages. Set on a secluded island enclave, it’s the perfect destination to celebrate the indulgences of life. Guests need to book and stay for a minimum of one night by 30 September, and from 3 August to 30 September, the starting rate reduces to Dh1,750.
Image Credit:
10 of 24
Taj Dubai, overlooking the Burj Khalifa, is located a short stroll away from Downtown Dubai and is offering shopping and cultural experiences for a memorable Eid weekend. Starting from Dh399 on double occupancy inclusive of breakfast, guests can unwind in a Luxury City View Room while benefiting 20 per cent savings on restaurants and bars. From the Indian restaurant, Bombay Brasserie to the British gastropub, The Eloquent Elephant and air-conditioned rooftop bar and lounge Treehouse. For guests to experience holistic Indian healing therapies, the offer also extends 20 per cent savings at Jiva Spa. Price: Dh399 per night for two including breakfast
Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
11 of 24
Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates The Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has something special for families with a great promotion packed with offers. A family of two adults and two children can check into a Grand Deluxe room for Dh899 per night, complete with complimentary breakfast. Guests can choose between receiving Dh200 in hotel F&B credit or two free tickets to the Ski Dubai Snow Park. The hotel’s restaurants and lounges will reduce the cost of food and drinks by 20 per cent for guests throughout the duration of their stay while a second room can be booked at 50 per cent off the best available rate. Early check-in at 10am and late check-out at 4pm is also available. Price: Dh899 per night for a family of four
Image Credit:
12 of 24
Whether guests choose to explore Dubai or lounge by the beach, they can do both at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort. With an enticing Stay with Us and Dine for Free offer running until 30 September, visitors can enjoy an overnight stay for two people and fully redeem the price of the stay on food and beverages. An amazing opportunity when some of the amazing restaurants at the hotel include The Peacock Chinese Restaurant and The Palm Garden Restaurant and Terrace.
Image Credit:
13 of 24
The Aloft Hotel Palm Jumeirah Hotel has a super Eid Al Adha break offer with rooms priced from just Dh399 per night, for two and the rate is fully redeemable to F&B, kids below 6 stay and eat for free. The hotel has its own beach with views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, a variety of restaurants to dine in. It’s is a great pick for families or couples looking for a quick stay or a longer one over the Eid holiday. Price: Dh399 per night for two
Image Credit:
14 of 24
Amwaj Rotana – Jumeirah Beach Residence, one of the top five-star hotels in the Dubai Marina district, is giving guests the chance to reset with a stay that treats them to 50 per cent off the room rates. Not only can visiting families enjoy half off the room rates, but they can also make the most of their stay with 15 per cent off at the hotel’s restaurants, which serve a variety of cuisines from Italian, American, British to Japanese. Located on the popular leisure and retail strip, The Walk, in Jumeirah Beach Residence, the hotel is just 3 minutes from the beach, and offers views of the Arabian Gulf from its rooms, which all come with private balconies. This promotion is available until 4 October.
Image Credit:
15 of 24
Caesars Bluewaters Dubai Hotel is offering 20 per cent off on the best available room rates, daily breakfast for two people per room, 20 per cent off at each of the hotel’s F&B outlets and complimentary access to the super cool beach club, Cove Beach. Celebrate the long weekend with the Stay #LikeACaesar package starting from Dh1,036 per room per night. For a little added extra, guests will receive complimentary tickets to fun-filled Laguna Waterpark and the first tropical forest in Dubai – The Green Planet. Price: Dh1,036 per night for two
Image Credit:
16 of 24
Families who choose to stay at the Hyatt Regency Galleria Residence Dubai can enjoy big savings on room rates as well as great children’s activities and F&B deals. Prices for all rooms have been reduced by 30 per cent to Dh350 per night, with guests receiving a complimentary breakfast at The Kitchen restaurant and up to 25 per cent off at selected F&B outlets while up to two children can dine and stay for free when sharing a room with paying adults. Kids will also receive a free medium pizza from Pizzolo and a 30-minute ice skating session. Price: Dh350 per night for two including breakfast
Image Credit:
17 of 24
Atlantis the Palm Hotel and Resort has a great selection of offers that will appeal to families with kids, couples, and even groups of friends. Guests can enjoy up to 50 per cent off aquatic experiences with the Unbeatable Atlantis Aquaventure promotion. The deal includes admission to the Aquaventure Waterpark from Dh99, entry to The Lost Chambers Aquarium from Dh40, Dolphin Experiences from Dh400, Sea Lion Experiences from Dh325 and Aquarium Experiences from Dh196. The hotel’s Couples Escape deal includes a set menu dinner at Hakkasan and the chance to upgrade to an Underwater Suite. The Weekend Sizzler offer includes free daily access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, with prices starting at Dh795, while for Dh555, the Weekday Saver deal includes access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Prices: Dh555 per night for two
Image Credit:
18 of 24
The beach resort destination, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, has introduced a variety of Eid Al Adha offers. The ‘Dream Away’ package extends guests a discount of up to 20 per cent on the best available rate, while the ‘Best of Waldorf Staycation’ entitles visitors to receive Dh200 per day to spend in the resort upon booking a room or suite. There’s also a family fun package, which has all the makings of a family break with breakfast and dinner for the whole family included, along with a one-hour complimentary kayaking experience for adults and luxe activities for the kids, including a scavenger hunt around the hotel. Kids will also have a dedicated VIP children’s check-in and special amenities upon arrival, such as a tailored bathrobe and slippers in the room, to match their parents throughout their stay. The Dream Away and Best of Waldorf Staycation stays include: late check-out and early check-in, waived early departure fees, 24-hour cancellation with no deposit and a complimentary upgrade to the next room category. Price: Starting from Dh1,600 per night for two
Image Credit:
19 of 24
This Eid, Dubai residents can escape to Raffles Dubai and indulge in a staycation, which includes breakfast in bed, while enjoying the room with a private balcony, which gives you access to the views of Dubai’s skyline. Additionally, the Raffles Spa has reopened its doors inviting guests to embrace the summer by luxuriating in the outdoor swimming pool and by experiencing a range of refreshing and detoxifying treatments expertly curated to revive mind, body and soul. The Raffles Dubai Eid staycation offer starts from Dh655 features in-room dining breakfast, and a dining credit worth Dh200 redeemable during the stay. Also, on Friday, July 31, guests staying at the hotel during Eid can also opt for an Italian sharing-style brunch at the special price of Dh300 for per couple including soft drinks. Prices: Dh655 including room service breakfast and Dh200 redeemable on F&B
Image Credit:
20 of 24
This Eid, enjoy rates starting from Dh399 at the InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City for a premium staycation with the family and the kids including a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category, Breakfast, as well as lunch or dinner and late check-out until 4pm. The Eid offer includes a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, early check-in and late check-out. Guests also have a chance of winning a two-night stay at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. Prices: Dh399 per night for two including breakfast and lunch/dinner
Image Credit:
21 of 24
Image Credit:
22 of 24
The ‘Cheeky Tiki’ staycation at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort offers a fun-filled stay close to home. After checking in on Thursday or Friday, guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast and Friday brunch at Polynesian themed Trader Vic’s. In addition, staycationers receive complimentary access to the hotel’s pool and beach and can enjoy a 20 per cent discount at the hotel’s restaurants. Prices: Dh749 per night for two including breakfast and Friday brunch
Image Credit:
23 of 24
DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach features fully equipped one, two and three-bedroom suites, allowing residents to feel like they are in their home away from home. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s private beach, its outdoor pool and garden and the kid’s pool. The staycation offer includes complimentary buffet breakfast as well as a one-time 50 per cent discount at Al Maeda, the hotel’s Lebanese restaurant. Prices: Dh500per night for two including breakfast
Image Credit:
24 of 24
Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef While staying at this contemporary new hotel, residents can enjoy easy access to Al Seef Dubai, a new destination which features a two-kilometre promenade of shops, cafes and pop-ups. After exploring Al Seef, guests can retreat to their room or indulge in the hotel’s dining options. If you book the ‘Maximize Your Stay’ offer, you’ll receive Dh200 in credit to spend on dining at the hotel, breakfast for two, early check in and late checkout, and a welcome gift. Prices: Dh400 per night for two including breakfast
Image Credit: