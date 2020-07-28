Sharjah police officers managing traffic at Al Noor mosque at Buhairah corniche. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: With the aim of strengthening public and traffic safety measures, Sharjah Police has laid out detailed security plans ahead of Eid Al Adha in the presence of senior police officers.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired the meeting on Sunday to discuss security plans and Sharjah Police preparations for Eid Al Adha.

Comprehensive plans

During the meeting, police officers provided details of the comprehensive plans during the holiday period for each sector separately, with the aim of strengthening measures related to public safety and traffic safety, as apart of Ministry of Interior’s strategy to enhance security and safety and make the roads safer.

Sharjah Police called on motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations and park their vehicles in the designated area to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Image Credit: Supplied

Traffic patrols

Brigadier Bin Amer directed the departments concerned to deploy 180 traffic patrols to monitor and regulate traffic in all areas and intersections within cities and on the highways leading to the eastern region of the emirate, along with maritime rescue patrols that perform the tasks of monitoring beaches during the days of Eid Al Adha. In addition, the security will be enhanced in all locations that witness a large presence of members of the public while following up their compliance and commitment to the preventive measures applied by the state to limit the spread of the pandemic COVID-19. He directed the concerned departments to intensify their efforts to take all measures and procedures that would provide security and safety and regulate traffic during the holidays.

Sharjah Police called on motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations and park their vehicles in the designated area to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, and also urged members of the public to cooperate with the police for the public interest.