Dubai: A man has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately at a crowded Dubai tourist spot.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday that the Dutch woman was watching a fountain show in Bur Dubai in February 2020. She was in the middle of a crowd when she felt the 35-year-old Egyptian defendant standing very close to her and touching her left thigh.
“I felt him touching me, but I thought it was because we are in a crowded area. I moved away, but he repeated the act. Then I shoved him away and reported the incident to the police,” the woman said on record.
A 53-year-old Emirati policeman testified that the woman was in shock when she reported the incident. “The victim was terrified and trembling when she reported the incident. She claimed that the defendant was in physical contact with her on purpose,” the policeman said.
The defendant was later arrested. He claimed that he was standing behind the victim and it was she who had moved back towards him.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the Egyptian defendant with sexually abusing the Dutch woman.
A verdict is expected on August 30.