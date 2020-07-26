The accused held a knife to the woman’s throat before raping her

Dubai: A Dubai salesman has been accused of raping a housewife inside her home, threaten her with a knife and stealing Dh200 under the influence of alcohol.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 39-year-old Indian woman went to drop her son to the school bus pick-up point outside her building in the Naif area of Dubai in February 2020.

She returned to her apartment when the defendant approached her from behind, put a knife to her throat and asked her to enter the apartment.

“After I dropped my son, someone put a knife on my throat and asked me to enter the apartment. I yelled but nobody heard me. I resisted and kicked him, but he pushed me into the bedroom,” the victim said on record.

Recording on mobile phone

The 23-year-old Indian defendant forced the woman to take off her clothes and recorded her naked using his mobile phone, before raping her.

“He stole Dh200 and threatened to publish the clip if I alerted the police. He told me that he was monitoring me anyway whenever I stepped out to visit the supermarket in the neighbourhood.”

The woman then informed her husband who alerted the Naif Police Station.

A 34-year-old Emirati policeman testified that a team of officers identified the salesman after two days of investigation.

Admitting to the crime

“He was on Baniyas Street, when Dubai Police set a trap and arrested him. He admitted to the crime,” said the Emirati policeman.

“We found Dh135 in his possession and he claimed that it was part of the money stolen from the victim.”

During interrogation, the defendant confessed to raping the woman under the influence of alcohol.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with rape, robbery and illegally consuming alcohol.