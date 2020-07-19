1 of 10
DSS DEAL VISIT LA PERLE FOR A SPECIAL PRICE: Combining music, dance and acrobatics, La Perle will keep audiences on the edge of their seats this DSS with its Las Vegas style show. From July 30 to August 29, there will be two daily performances at 6pm and 9pm, with a range of special DSS Combo Packages available including Dh119 for a Bronze seat, Dh169 for a Silver seat, and Dh219 for a Gold seat, Dh274 for a Platinum seat and Dh499 for a VIP seat. Seat packages include free popcorn or nachos and soda.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
DSS DEAL THREE COURSE MEAL FOR DH99: As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, Bistro Des Arts, Reform Social & Grill, Stoke House and Ultra Brasserie are serving up a three-course menu for Dh99, per person, with a selection of signature dishes to choose from. The menus will run from Sunday July 19 throughout the festival, until August 31. Advanced booking is essential, and guests must specify they would like to dine from the DSS menu when booking.
Image Credit:
3 of 10
MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS FOR LESS: Offering a great summer deal, you can now visit the Mind-bending museum of illusions for just Dh49 per person. The attraction, which is located in the heritage and cultural Al Seef development near Dubai Creek, plays all kinds of tricks on people’s brains, from making people wonder if the world around them is moving upside down to believing that a picture on the wall is pulsating. The Dubai edition of the Museum of Illusions is the biggest one to date with over 80 interactive exhibits designed to challenge the minds of people of all ages. Opening Hours: Daily fom 2pm to 10pm
Image Credit:
4 of 10
NEW EXHIBITION AT JAMEEL ARTS: The Jameel Arts Centre near Dubai Creek is hosting the first solo exhibition in the Middle East by acclaimed Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz. Best known for his vibrant conceptual art, Rakowitz is one of the art world’s most in demand talents. Held as part of a summer of innovative art shows, Rakowitz’s work will appear alongside an ‘Artist’s Room’ exhibit featuring solo pieces by Lawrence Abu Hamadan, Larissa Sansour, Taysir Batniji and Lubna Chowdhary. This art show will continue to run until July 21.
Image Credit:
5 of 10
LUIGIA REOPENS WITH SUN SUMMER DEALS: Luigia, has reopened its doors and relaunched its weekly promotions, while continuing to celebrate Italian food. One of their deals is the Wednesday night Pop & Pizza night, they can order any pizza from Luigia’s à la carte menu and enjoy three complimentary glasses of bubbles.
Image Credit:
6 of 10
LADIES NIGHT AT LAGUNA WATER PARK: Laguna Waterpark’s ladies’ night is back this week bringing you a ladies only day Water Park fun every other week. For Dh99 ladies can enjoy general admission to the coolest waterpark in town from 7pm to 12am, every other Thursday. Grab the girl gang to take advantage of exclusive access to Laguna Waterpark’s star attractions including the Lazy River, the WaveOz 180 – FlowRider, and the dedicated children’s zone – a great spot to burn off the kid’s energy before bed.
Image Credit:
7 of 10
GORDON RAMSAY’S HELL’S ‘ONE HELL OF A DAYCATION’ OFFER: Make the most of the summer with an unmissable daycation package at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Every Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 7pm, guests can enjoy the pool and a two-course lunch paired with a refreshing spritzer at the famous, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen for Dh249 per person. With a choice between starter and main, or main and dessert – the menu includes starters such as Tuna Tartare, Chantenay Carrot Soup and Caesar Salad, while the main course features signature dishes such as Truffle & Mushroom Risotto and Crispy Skin Salmon.
Image Credit:
8 of 10
THAI LUNCH DEALS: Fuchsia Urban Thai has created the ultimate lunch package for indecisive eaters. Say hello to Thai Teasers. Smaller portions of 5 different menu items come together to take you on an ultimate taste journey, starting from AED 55. This allows customers to choose from 5 specially crafted Teasers as well as special add-ons for those that want to branch out even further and try as many items as possible. Perfect for new customers that are unsure where to begin and loyal customers that want the chance to try new dishes apart from their current favourites.
Image Credit:
9 of 10
TRY DOMINOS PIZZA’S NEW SUMMER FLAVOURS: Domino’s Pizza, has launched a new “Tikka Range” this summer. With Paneer and Chicken Tikka to choose from, it will be accessible for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian customers.
Image Credit:
10 of 10
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, has started welcoming guests back with a killer staycation deal. With 36 hours of relaxation, automatic room upgrades, access to JLT's highest rooftop pool and restaurant, and ample savings on food and beverage, the redefined staycation experience makes for an essential change of scenery. Starting at Dh249 on double occupancy, the 36-hour Summer Staycation is inclusive of breakfast and other benefits such as a complimentary room upgrade, early check-in by 6am, and a late check-out by 6pm the next day, plus 20 per cent savings on food and beverage and laundry. Guests who wish to include additional meals can choose from a half-board package for Dh125 or a full-board package for Dh250 per night.
Image Credit: