Those who want to be repatriated can email the Philippine Consulate at atn@pcgdubai.ae

The Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases announced on June 3 that all repatriates must present negative PCR test results for coronavirus prior to their flights. Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Philippine diplomatic posts in the UAE are preparing for the next batch of Filipinos seeking to be repatriated home, Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes confirmed to Gulf News on Friday.

“On June 1, we were able to repatriate 365 Filipinos and we continue to receive requests for repatriation,” Cortes said, adding: “Those who want to be repatriated can email to Consulate at atn@pcgdubai.ae.”

Guidelines for the repatriation programme can be found on the Philippine Consulate website. Cortes also shared a QR code for the application.

QR Code

Reminders before applying for repatriation

The Philippine Consulate has set the following guidelines for those seeking repatriation:

* You must decide to be repatriated once you submit this application. Cancellation of request or rebooking of flights is not allowed, except in emergency situations.

* You need to get a police report in case if you have lost your passport.

* You must secure the documents required for travel (e.g. medical certificate, fit-to-travel, etc.).

Cortes said those requiring assistance from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai to return to the Philippines can fill in the form online. The name and photo associated with the applicant’s Google account will be recorded when they upload files and submit the form.

Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes said those requiring assistance from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai to return to the Philippines can fill in the form online. Image Credit: Supplied

Negative PCR test required

Meanwhile, the Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) announced on June 3 that all repatriates must present negative PCR test result for coronavirus prior to their flight.

IATF said in its memorandum: “In case of Philippine government-organised repatriation, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration shall conduct prior coordination with each other, and with the Department of Health — Bureau of Quarantine (DOH-BOQ), Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its One-Stop Shop and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Task Group for the Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos at least 48 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin.”

Carry vaccination card

IATF added: “A fully-vaccinated individual must carry his or her vaccination card, which must be verified prior to departure, as far as practicable. This document must be presented to the dedicated Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) representative for re-verification at the Department of Transportation One-Stop-Shop (OSS) upon arrival in the Philippines.