Dubai: In recognition of its pioneering role throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emirates Automobile and Motorcycle Organisation honoured International Modern Hospital in Dubai among the top ten hospitals in the UAE for distinguished service in the care and treatment of COVID-19 patients and for providing free vaccine services round-the-clock.
The certificate of appreciation was received by Dr Othman Al Bakri, CEO and chief medical officer, in the presence of Dr Hani Abdel-Fattah, chief operating officer; Nidal Abu Kabba, chief nursing officer; and Remia Venogoplan, head of Quality at the hospital.
All COVID-19 patients accepted
Accepting the recognition, Dr Al Bakri said: “At our Hospital, we examine and treat patients who report moderate, severe and critical levels of COVID-19 infection and endeavour to provide them the highest quality of medical services.” He added: “Modern International Hospital in Dubai has medical cadres and competencies at the highest levels, including consultants, specialists, nurses, technicians and advanced medical devices that help in the rapid diagnosis of diseases.”
He pointed out that the hospital had worked in tandem with the Supreme Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, as well as with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services to help prevent the transmission of the virus to larger segments of the community.
Round-the-clock vaccination service
Dr Al Bakri commended the cooperation between the public and private health-care sector, stressing that Modern International Hospital had been a role model in serving patients.
He added that the hospital provided diagnostic services to travellers and workers in all sectors, in addition to cooperating with Dubai Health Authority in providing free vaccination service against COVID-19, which was available 24x7 to all citizens and residents.