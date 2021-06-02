Abu Dhabi: Even amid COVID-19, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is continuing to provide a range of medical examinations for residents at different stages of their educational and professional journeys.
These medical exams include pre-university fitness screening, pre-employment fitness screening, residency medical examination and premarital screening and counselling.
The pre-university fitness screening includes a regular physical examination and a blood test, after which students are provided with a fitness certificate. It is conducted on students attending UAE universities.
Pre-employment medical screenings, on the other hand, are for employees new to the UAE who are set to start work at public and private organisations. They are physically assessed to determine if they are fit for the role. The authorities also ensure that new recruits will not transmit infectious diseases to the community.
Those applying for premarital screenings receive counselling and an examination is conducted to determine that both the individuals are free of genetic and sexually transmitted diseases. This service is offered at 25 health centres and the certificates issued are valid for three months.
Dr Hussein Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for MoHAP’s health centres and clinics, said that medical fitness centres are equipped with the latest equipment and devices necessary for medical testing and are staffed by qualified professionals. All efforts are also taken to ensure minimal waiting time for residents who present for testing.