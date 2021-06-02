Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has announced a 50 per cent scholarship for postgraduate students of all nationalities applying for its College of Nursing and Midwifery MSc programmes for the academic year 2021-2022, as a show of support to frontline workers and UAE nursing forces.
MBRU has also extended the application deadline for the College of Nursing and Midwifery MSc programmes- MSc in Cardiovascular Nursing and MSc in Paediatric Nursing to June 27, 2021. Last year, the programmes drew a strong response from nursing professionals in the UAE, with more than 70 per cent of the first cohort of students for the College being Emirati females.
One-year full-time accredited programme
The College of Nursing and Midwifery programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and will provide registered nurses with a wide range of skills and competencies across specialist areas of nursing and in specific clinical settings.
The programmes can be completed over one year of full-time study or two years of part-time study, and a clinical component of the courses will see students undertake 12 weeks of clinical nursing practice in Northern Ireland, at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust through a partnership between MBRU and its academic partner Queen’s University of Belfast.
Programmes affiliated to Queens University, Belfast
The deadline extension and scholarship announcement were made at a virtual open day for prospective students. Professor Kevin J Gormley, Dean of College of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “The College of Nursing and Midwifery is a major step in MBRU’s mission to become a global hub for integrated health care education. Highly skilled, qualified nurses are essential to the future of health care in the UAE and the region, and we are confident that our courses — and our partnership with Queen’s University Belfast — will deliver exceptional students and model professionals.”