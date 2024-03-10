Dubai: Having a holistic approach to business practices is not just for the benefit of female employees but for all individuals and organisations. At the Future Women Leaders Forum 2024, powered by Gulf News and Being She, Matthias Sziraczki, founder, and CEO of Zen Warriors Alliance, underscored the transformative power of holistic approaches in fostering a thriving work environment and boosting profits, too.
Sharing his own experience as an entrepreneur in his twenties, he said that he came out of the experience with severe burnt out.
“I had a very difficult business lifestyle, which was five to seven coffees a day, very high stress level ... It took me three years to deal with it,” he said.
He highlighted the larger critical issue of mental health, which is expected to cost the world $6 trillion (Dh22 trillion) by 2030 and argued that holistic practices were critical in creating a better place for women, workers, and businesses.