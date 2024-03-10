Constant learning.

Plan B and C.

These were the key lessons from the women CEOs and founders, who were part of the panel discussion, titled ‘The Entrepreneurial Journey: From Idea to Impact’, hosted by Gulf News, as part of its International Women’s Day celebration on March 8.

Ghada Sawalmah, CEO, Gargash Hospital, Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder, British Orchard Nursery and Teacher Training Centre, Rosemin M Ophenhaffen , Founder of RR and Company, and Omnia Abd Elmoaty, Co-Founder, Kinetics Dubai, spoke about how building a great team and listening to their own heart was key to their entrepreneurial success.

“At work you have your work family. A lot of people say when they say work family, it tends to be a negative connotation to a business, but when you mean it with your actions and being understanding to the people in the organisation, from the cleaning person to the director, CEO - it makes a difference.

“There is a balance that comes in, a form of serenity that comes in, a form of trust that would otherwise not be available in a workplace,” explained Ghada Sawalmah.

Panel discussion - The Entrepreneurial Journey: From Idea to Impact Moderator Anupa Kurian Murshed, Senior Digital Planning Editor, Gulf News, Ghada Sawalmah, CEO, Gargash Hospital, Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO & Founder, British Orchard Nursery. Rosemin M.Ophenhaffen, Founder, RR & Company, Omnia, Abd Elmoaty, CXO & Co-founder, Kinetics Dubai. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“The team is something that we build... having been at the Harvard School just last month, they said that we entrepreneurs, our only job is to make teams and keep teams. We are the music makers as entrepreneurs, as CEOs, maybe at a particular point, invest in teams, make them, build them, keep them, change them. So, a team is the be all and end all for any CEO or any entrepreneur,” added Vandana Gandhi.

A sentiment shared by Rosemin M Ophenhaffen: “I started my business out of my dining room when it happened overnight, and I got a call from a very big luxury brand out of New York.... I had this ‘aha!’ moment that I had a company. I took out a pad of paper, and I did an analysis of myself. And I think it was the best thing I ever did. It was looking at my strengths, my weaknesses... what are my skillsets? Looked for everywhere there was a gap, that’s how I started building my team. I needed a team which could execute my vision. I don’t need multiples of me. That is the advice I would give.”

That team also includes your parents, friends, and family.