The Gulf News Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 began with a welcome speech by Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Category Sales Manager at Gulf News. She paid tribute to the trailblazing women who paved the way for women today.
“This event is to amplify the voices of women leaders, innovators and change makers, It is a moment to celebrate the strides we made in gender equality and acknowledge the work that lies ahead. This forum aims to bring together women leaders who are committed to innovating and creating positive change on a national, regional, and global scale,” she said, adding that the conversations at the forum will be a catalyst for change.
“At Gulf News we are committed to promoting gender equality and creating a more inclusive society where women have equal opportunities to thrive and lead.”
She also announced two more events that will be held later this year with the event partner Being She – an Emirati Women’s Day event and the Women’s Excellence Awards.