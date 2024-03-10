Dubai: Katy Holmes, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 powered by Gulf News and Being She, emphasising the importance of allyship and mentorship in the workplace, she spoke about the need for building a ‘pipeline’ for women to ensure success empowerment. Highlighting her personal journey, Holmes spoke about female managers who, while being ‘ferociously efficient’, ended up breaking her confidence at first. But at the same time, she also found mentors later in her career, both male and female, who helped her heal, grow, and discover the kind of leader she wanted to be.
Urging people at the event to be the change they wish to see around them, she said: “Please consider: How can I make a difference? Who in my company needs my support, and am I providing an excellent example of leadership to inspire others?”