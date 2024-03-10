Dubai: In a dynamic panel discussion at the Future Women Leaders Forum 2024, a diverse group of women shared their stories of empowerment and advocacy. From environmental sustainability to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) innovation, these UAE-based influencers showed how they are reshaping the landscape for women.
Marcela Arcuna Maresh, Co-Founder, Woman of the Earth Foundation, spoke about the need for like-minded individuals and organisations to come together to truly achieve environmental targets.
“Our organisation is committed to creating a positive influence on communities worldwide. I believe in the power of collaboration and genuine connections with individuals and organisations that share sincere commitment to equality,” she said.
Debanjali Kamstra, Founder and Director of Veloche Interiors and Exhibition and Mrs Earth UAE 2023, also spoke about changing perceptions one every level.
“A person who wants to compete in a pageant is not someone who wants to become a model, it is someone who wishes to become a role model,” she said.
Dr Mahra Lutfi, who is the first Emirati stem cell therapy doctor, as well as an influencer and Miss World Global Peace spoke about the challenges of breaking into the field of stem cell therapy.
“Of course we have many challenges, including the technical challenges in the field of stem cell therapy. But in terms of the role of women in leadership positions, it is very important to be diverse, to encourage more women to join STEM fields,” she said.
Sara Bendida addressed the difficulty of reconciling societal expectations and online portrayals of women with maintaining one’s genuine identity. What helps, she said, is believing in the causes that you support.
“I began sharing my thoughts and experiences with the world through social media using blogging, public speaking and becoming a goodwill ambassador. It has allowed me to use my voice and platform to shine light on issues that are not noticed in our society,” she said.