Question:

I am a Muslim woman married to a Muslim man. Six (6) months ago, I filed a lawsuit for prejudice against my husband and the custody of my two children. A month ago, the court granted me the divorce and custody.

My ex-husband is currently filing a lawsuit before the Court of Appeal to object to the ruling. My question is: Do I have the legal right, after the issuance of a first-instance court ruling, to marry another man? In the event of marriage, will custody of my children be forfeited? Please advise.

Answer:

According Article 137 of the Personal Status Law (In case of ruling divorce, separation, rescission, nullity of the contract or judicial declaration of death of the disappeared, the waiting period (Idda) starts as of the time the judgment becomes final.)